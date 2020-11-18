Muckamore: Woman arrested over hospital abuse allegations
Detectives investigating allegations of the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital have arrested a 37-year-old woman.
The woman was arrested in Antrim on Wednesday morning by officers from the PSNI Public Protection Branch..
She is the 14th person to be arrested as part of the investigation, although no-one has been charged.
The County Antrim hospital treats adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.