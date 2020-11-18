EU special status sought for NI grass-fed beef
Northern Ireland farmers have insisted their beef should be included in an all-Ireland bid for special EU status.
It's to be asked to approve special recognition for beef which is raised on grass.
It's what's known as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) and is a prized marketing tool.
It also gives the product legal standing which prevents imitation by competitors.
Several Northern Ireland based foods such as Bramley applies, Comber potatoes and Lough Neagh eels already have it.
PGI designations for Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream Liquer and Irish Poitin already cover products from both sides of the border.
The Republic of Ireland is submitting an application for "Irish Grass Fed Beef" to be recognised.
Stormont agriculture minister Edwin Poots has asked his counterpart in the Republic to ensure Northern Ireland farmers benefit too.
While the application is almost ready to be submitted, and it appears there's support for Northern Ireland's participation, it's being suggested this will come "at a later date" when a system to verify the grass diet requirements has been agreed.
But Northern Ireland's Livestock and Meat Commission said now was the right time for local beef to be included.
Ulster Farmers' Union president Victor Chestnutt said his members had made it clear from the start that they want to be included.
"It is the only logical way to move forward with the process and we were very disappointed that the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Marine and Bord Bia continued to draft the submission without our involvement."
Cross-border cooperation
Mr Chesnutt said including Northern Ireland farmers now would ensure a smooth application process.
"The last thing we want is to have to object to the Republic of Ireland's application which would be in no-one's best interests."
The LMC said cross-border co-operation had not always been great in the area of PGIs and lessons needed to be learned from previous cases.
He said Northern Ireland farmers had excellent traceability systems and would be able to comply with any new verification rules required.