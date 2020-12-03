Coronavirus: QUB student union staff in plea over furlough pay
By Emily McGarvey
BBC News NI
- Published
Student union workers have called on Queen's University Belfast (QUB) to "urgently act" to put them back on furlough.
About 40 staff members were removed from the government-funded Job Retention Scheme in July.
Staff - who usually work in areas like events, conferences and catering - held a protest at Queen's on Thursday.
A QUB spokesperson said they had no commitment to provide casual hours of work this year.
Barra Doherty, 22, a Queen's Student Union worker, said the current situation was "a real kick in the teeth" and the people affected were "struggling".
Campaigners said that QUB told them none of the affected workers would be reinstated onto the furlough scheme.
Neil Moore, of union Unite, described the university's response as "not only callous but inexplicable".
'Left in limbo'
The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme allows employers to temporarily lay off staff while the government pays a percentage of their wages and has been extended until March.
The university previously said it would furlough up to 200 of its staff who would continue to receive their normal monthly salary.
"We've been left in limbo for almost four months without furlough," said Mr Doherty.
"It is a big worry. These people are students and they are already paying thousands of pounds to Queen's and the fact Queen's aren't supporting them is having a terrible impact on their mental health.
"People are really struggling."
Mr Doherty said staff at the Speakeasy bar on Queen's campus were taken off furlough in July because they were told the venue would reopen in August. However, the bar remains closed.
He added more than half of them had since used money from family members to pay rent and bills.
Unite Hospitality is campaigning for the university to reinstate all affected workers to the scheme and backdate payments to 31 July.
"The university can access wage supports under the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme without any cost to itself.," Mr Moore said.
"We understand that HMRC are standing ready to receive and process a last minute application from the university.
"It is not too late for Queen's to do the right thing, furlough their workers and relieve some of the financial hardship our members had to endure."
He said the workers' campaign would "escalate" if Queen's do not "avail of this window of opportunity".
The university said as there is no "reasonable expectation" that affected facilities will reopen, the workers are not eligible for the scheme.
A QUB spokesperson said some services could not be provided as a result of ongoing restrictions.
"The university has utilised the government's furlough scheme for staff who are considered to meet the eligibility criteria laid out by the HM Revenue and Customs," they said.
"As there has been no reasonable expectation of the Speakeasy being able to reopen and no commitment to provide casual hours of work in this academic year, unfortunately, these staff are no longer eligible for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme."
The university spokesperon said it fully appreciates that this is a "challenging time" and has taken steps to support students through a hardship fund.