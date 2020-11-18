Newtownabbey: Man shot in the leg in New Mossley
A man has been shot in the New Mossley area of Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
Police said they received a report that a man in his 50s had been shot in the right knee at about 19:05 BST on Wednesday.
The man has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries ,which police said do not appear to be life threatening, "but have the potential to be life changing".
Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
They are currently at the scene.