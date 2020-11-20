Muckamore: Patients will help set terms for public inquiry
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Current and former patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital and their families are being invited to help set the terms of reference for the public inquiry into alleged abuse at the facility.
It followed a damning review of leadership and governance of the hospital.
There had also been an earlier serious adverse incident report.
Mr Swann said arrangements would be made for those who did not want to appear in public, so they could provide their views in writing or on a one-to-one basis.
Letters are being issued to families through their local health trusts.
Mr Swann said he was "both appalled and saddened that patients and families have been so badly let down by Muckamore Abbey Hospital and understandably their trust in our Health and Social Care system has been eroded".
"While the public inquiry will not be able to undo the shocking events of the past, I hope that it will help provide patients and families with the answers they need and deserve," he added.
A major police investigation is continuing into alleged abuse at the hospital, and there are disciplinary hearings at trust level.
A number of staff have been suspended.
The police say they have identified 1500 alleged crimes on one ward, while reviewing thousands of hours of CCTV footage.
There have been 14 arrests in connection with Muckamore.
No-one has been charged.