Palace Barracks: Security alert near Holywood Army base ends
A security alert near Holywood in County Down has ended with nothing untoward being found, the police have said.
A number of homes were evacuated near Palace Barracks on the Old Holywood Road as the security forces examined an object.
The road was closed for a time but has since opened.
The alert was in the Redburn area of Holywood, on the Belfast side of the town.
Police were stopping cars going near the alert and a 0.5 mile (0.8km) section of the road was closed to traffic.