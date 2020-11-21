Coronavirus: Ten more Covid-19-related deaths in NI
- Published
Ten more people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting Covid-19, taking the Department of Health's total of recorded deaths to 923.
Another 357 people have tested positive for the virus, taking the overall number of confirmed cases to 49,442.
The figures come a day after some businesses reopened ahead of a two-week lockdown from 27 November.
The restrictions have been criticised by some businesses but First Minister Arlene Foster has defended the move.
The DUP leader denied that her party had performed a U-turn by agreeing to tighter Covid-19 restrictions one week after voting against measures proposed to the Stormont Executive.
She said the executive "had to act" given that the R-number - the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus to - was close to one.
The evidence "had changed" in what was put to ministers at Thursday's executive meeting," she added.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it was the "correct decision".
Health Minister Robin Swann said the latest restrictions were necessary but accepted they were "equivalent of going back to where we were in March and April".
He said the two-week circuit breaker was a "big ask" but "necessary so we can return to as normal a Christmas as possible."
As of Saturday, there were 429 inpatients in hospitals and 41 people in intensive care units - 31 of them are on ventilation.
On Friday, the government statistics agency Nisra said it had recorded a rise in the weekly number of Covid-19-related deaths for the sixth week in a row.
It said 96 deaths were registered in the week up to Friday 13 November, with the overall total standing at 1,201.