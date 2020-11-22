Coronavirus: Ten further NI Covid-related deaths
Ten more people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting coronavirus, taking the Department of Health's total to 933.
Six of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while four of the deaths happened before this period.
Another 342 people have tested positive for the virus, taking the overall number of confirmed cases to 49,784.
The figures come on a weekend when a number of businesses reopened ahead of a two-week lockdown from 27 November.
As of Sunday, there were 425 people in hospital, of those 40 people are in intensive care, 28 are on ventilation.
On Friday, the government statistics agency Nisra said it had recorded a rise in the weekly number of Covid-19-related deaths for the sixth week in a row.
Nisra's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, while the Department of Health statistics are based on a positive test result having been recorded.
Nisra said 96 deaths were registered in the week up to Friday 13 November, with the overall total standing at 1,201.
In the Republic of Ireland, it was confirmed on Saturday that four more people had died with Covid-19 and another 344 people had tested positive.
The new lockdown restrictions have been criticised by some businesses, but First Minister Arlene Foster has defended the move.
The DUP leader denied that her party had performed a U-turn by agreeing to tighter Covid-19 restrictions one week after voting against measures proposed to the Stormont Executive.
On Sunday, Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie accused executive ministers of "sniping at each other and trying to politically point score".
Speaking on BBC One NI's Sunday Politics Show, Mr Beattie said ministers need to work together.
"Where there's a failing in one department within the executive, the others need to rally around and help support them to get it fixed, as opposed to pointing a finger at somebody else to detract attention away," he said.
'Dither and delay'
Meanwhile, SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole criticised the Department of Enterprise and the Department of Finance, saying there was too much "dither and delay" in terms of getting financial support to businesses.
"There's a significant amount of financial resource sitting in the executive coffers - around half a billion is there to be spent on exactly this," he said.
"We've seen a lot of dither and delay in getting the schemes up and running... those are taking too long to get started and get the money out the door.
He said the two departments need to "come together and deliver as soon as possible".