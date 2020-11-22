Bobby Storey funeral: Sinn Féin criticised over email to members
- Published
Sinn Féin has been criticised over an email sent to members and supporters with details of the funeral arrangements for veteran republican Bobby Storey.
The Sunday Independent reported that the email said Mr Storey's wake "would be open to the public".
The DUP and Fine Gael both accused Sinn Féin of undermining public health messaging.
Sinn Féin said the email "was sent for information purposes only".
A spokesperson for the party added: "This was followed by another email that highlighted that the funeral proceedings for Bobby Storey would be live streamed on Sinn Féin's social media accounts, which was watched by almost 250,000 people."
Hundreds of people lined streets for the funeral, which was held in west Belfast on 30 June.
At that time the Covid-19 regulations stated that a maximum of 30 people were allowed to gather together outdoors.
A number of senior Sinn Féin figures attended, including president Mary Lou McDonald, vice-president Michelle O'Neill and former president Gerry Adams.
DUP assembly member Christopher Stalford said the email, which was sent on 25 June, amounted to people being "actively encouraged to breach health regulations by Sinn Féin".
Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie said: "This email shows that this was not a spontaneous event or a momentary lapse of judgement by the political figures in attendance.
"Not only did they damage public health messaging at a crucial time, they also damaged relationships across communities in the north who needed to come together to fight the pandemic."
On Friday, Michelle O'Neill said she had agreed to participate in a police investigation into the funeral.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said letters received from the legal representatives of those they wish to speak to "confirmed their intention to participate".
Ms O'Neill said she was "available to talk to them whenever they're ready".
Police had written to Ms O'Neill and 23 other people on 18 September.
Ms O'Neill said she had "done everything" she needed to do in line with the PSNI investigation.