Coronavirus: Restaurant owners angry over long shopping queues
Restaurant owners have expressed anger over Stormont's approach to Covid-19 rules after large numbers of people were pictured shopping in Belfast on Saturday and Sunday.
It comes ahead of non-essential retail in Northern Ireland being required to shut for two weeks from Friday.
Restaurateur Bob McCoubrey said the scenes were "hard to accept" when hospitality businesses remain shut.
NI's Chief Medical Officer said there is a greater risk in hospitality.
Michael McBride said: "In restaurants and in pubs, individuals are engaged in different interaction, they are closer together for a longer period of time and the risk is therefore greater."
Cafes, bars and restaurants closed on 17 October, but shops, including those deemed non-essential, have been allowed to remain open during that time.
Last Friday, hospitality businesses without an alcohol licence were allowed to reopen, but must close again along with all non-essential retail at the end of the week.
Mr McCoubrey, who owns the Mourne Seafood Bar said he could not understand why his restaurant must remain closed during a period when shops are still open.
He retweeted the photo of a long queue outside Primark in Castle Street , with a message that read: "Hard to accept pictures like this when we can't even use our outside area."
"We're just angry", he later told BBC News NI.
"I'm very frustrated. We've been closed for five weeks and we're no further forward in terms of the infection or the pressure on hospitals."
Mr McCoubrey did not witness the queue, but said he has seen similar queues outside Primark in recent days.
The photo outside Primark was taken by 21-year-old Caítlin Webb at about 14:00 GMT on Saturday 21 November.
She told BBC News NI that the queue began on one side of Castle Street, snaked up as far as the Hercules Bar, and then continued along the other pavement into the shop.
Ms Webb said she briefly joined the queue herself, but left after about 10 minutes as she was concerned about the situation.
Ms Webb's photo of the queue has been widely shared on social media.
She did not post the picture publicly herself, but sent it privately to a relative via WhatsApp and it later appeared on Twitter and Facebook.
Another restaurateur described the scenes as an "absolute scandal" and claimed the situation had been created by the Stormont Executive "with your inability to govern our country".
Stevie Higginson, who owns two restaurants in Lisburn and Ballynahinch, said the current rules were a "joke".
"I can't serve 30 guests inside, socially-distanced with sanitiser on every table, staff wearing masks, screens up," he said.
He said restaurants had track and trace systems in place "for every customer" and service would be limited to a maximum of six people from the same household at each table if they were allowed to reopen.
Speaking on BBC NI's Radio Ulster's Nolan Show on Monday Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: "It is important to realise and recognise the retail sector are putting in place measures to restrict the number of people in their stores to maintain flows in a safe way to minimise contact between individuals indoors."
"The consequence of limiting the number of people indoors is that there may be, where there is demand for a particular retail outlet, there may be individuals outside waiting to come in."
He added: "It is also important that those queues are managed appropriately socially distanced, but they are outside and we need to bear that in mind.
NI's Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Ian Young said that within the retail sector the interactions of people "tend to last for less time, they tend to be less close and people are not under the influence of alcohol and therefore tend to be more aware of their behaviours".