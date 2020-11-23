Crust and Crumb: Fermanagh bakery expansion to create 88 new jobs
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
A bakery in County Fermanagh is planning to create 88 new jobs over the next three years.
Crust and Crumb manufactures chilled, frozen and gluten-free dough-based products.
The £5.8m investment will be used to purchase new equipment to increase production. Invest Northern Ireland is providing £502,600 of support.
The company supplies supermarkets in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.
Clive Gilpin from Crust and Crumb said the company wants to target new markets in Europe and Australia.
'Expanding pizza portfolio'
"In the last number of years we have experienced exceptional growth, and throughout Covid-19, our sales have remained steady in our key markets," said Mr Gilpin.
He said the investment would help the company "strengthen our competitive position, scale our business, improve efficiencies, expand our current pizza portfolio and drive sales in new markets".
Crust and Crumb is purchasing new equipment to extend its production and packaging areas with a new product development kitchen to develop a range of products, Mr Gilpin said.
'Innovative approach'
Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the jobs would be welcome news for the Fermanagh and Omagh Borough Council area, as they would contribute more than £2m in additional annual salaries for the local economy.
"Over the years, Crust and Crumb has demonstrated substantial growth across its business with its innovative approach to new product development," said Mrs Dodds.
"This is the third announcement in a number of months by companies within Northern Ireland's food and drink sector.
"Supported by Invest Northern Ireland, these projects will contribute almost £17m of investment and more than 130 jobs in regional areas."
Invest NI CEO Kevin Holland said growing sales outside of Northern Ireland was crucial for the economy and business survival.
"By investing in innovation, Crust and Crumb has been able to develop new products, grow sales and now it is investing significantly in equipment and people to increase production and target new markets," he said.