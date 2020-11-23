Coronavirus: NI ministers to discuss lockdown financial support
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Stormont ministers are due to meet on Monday to agree a financial package to help with Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, BBC News NI understands.
The executive had pledged to provide additional financial support to businesses forced to close.
It is understood the proposed package will support households and businesses affected by the new restrictions.
Stormont sources described the package as substantial.
If approved, it is thought the Finance Minister Conor Murphy could outline details to the assembly on Monday afternoon.
Mr Murphy and Economy Minister Diane Dodds are understood to have spent the weekend working on plans, with their departmental officials.
The executive had faced criticism for not having new financial support in place before it announced the lockdown measures last Thursday evening.
The Belfast Chamber of Commerce has outlined a number of proposals to the executive about increasing assistance to businesses.
The chamber's requests include:
- "Accelerating" payments of some grants to those firms still waiting
- A voucher scheme to help stimulate spending in retail and hospitality in early 2021
- Extending rates holidays for some sectors for the next financial year
The organisation's chief executive Simon Hamilton said it was incumbent on ministers to produce the "biggest boost in financial support yet".
He said many businesses were already hurting at what should be a critical trading time of the year heading into the Christmas season.
The lockdown measures will last until 11 December, with ministers saying the new restrictions represented the "best chance" of getting to Christmas and new year without further regulations being needed.
Meanwhile, the first and deputy first ministers are expected to continue discussions with the Westminster government and other devolved administrations this week about a coordinated approach to Christmas.
Family and friends
Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill took part in talks over the weekend, where leaders backed plans to allow some household mixing "for a small number of days" over Christmas.
In respect of Northern Ireland, ministers have also "recognised that people will want to see family and friends across the island of Ireland, and this is the subject of discussions with the Irish government", the Cabinet Office said.
The government said work is continuing to finalise the arrangements, including on travel.