Covid-19 visiting scheme in place at 'small number' of care homes
Most of Northern Ireland's care homes have not implemented a visiting scheme eight weeks after it was announced by the health minister, the chief nursing officer has said.
Charlotte McArdle said a "small number" of homes had started up the so-called care partners scheme.
Normal care home visits have been suspended due to Covid-19.
The care partner initiative allows a designated relative or carer to visit a resident.
Guidance on the scheme was announced by Health Minister Robin Swann on 23 September.
It encouraged care homes to develop the concept, adding that care partners would "need to be designated and agree to a number of measures, which may be specific to the individual care home".
Only a small number of care homes had implemented the scheme, Ms McArdle told Good Morning Ulster, adding that she had held held meetings with homes on how best to develop it.
Residents in care homes account for 40% of all those who have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland. Nearly a third of the region's homes are dealing with confirmed outbreaks.
Some relatives held a protest at Stormont on Saturday calling for visits to be facilitated across the industry, with many saying that personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection control measures could be used to ensure visits are safe.
Donna Duffy, who attended the protest on Saturday and whose father is a care home resident with dementia, said she did not know of any care homes that had implemented a care partners scheme.
"What we're calling for now is the Department of Health to put in the practical and financial help to support the care homes to be able to implement it.
"All we're asking for is for one relative to be tested to be given PPE and to be allowed in - we want safe visiting, we don't want anyone put at risk but one family member needs in there.
"We're calling on (Health Minister) Robin Swann to meet with us so we can find a way forward."
She added: "Our daddy needs someone with him, his physical health is being protected but it's to the detriment to his emotional health."
A window into a world of tears and loneliness
by Eimear Flanagan, BBC News NI
When John Duffy's family came to visit him, looking through a window into his care home on Monday, he burst into tears.
It was his 71st birthday. When his daughter asked him why he was crying, he replied: "Because I haven't seen you in so long."
Coronavirus restrictions on care homes meant his family had not been able to visit him over the previous six weeks.
But because it was his birthday, an exception was made - and the Duffys were allowed a brief "window visit".
His daughter Donna and other campaigners staged a protest at Stormont on Saturday to highlight the isolation and "loneliness" felt by residents and their loved ones.
"Every human needs emotional warmth," she told BBC News NI.
"I need to be able to hold my daddy's hand again and tell him that he's ok."