A6 road: New section of Randalstown to Castledawson stretch opens
- Published
A new section of the A6 Randalstown to Castledawson dual carriageway has been opened by the infrastructure minister.
On Monday Nichola Mallon described the opening of the 3.1 mile stretch of road as "a significant milestone".
The first phase between the M22 motorway at Randalstown and Toome. opened in 2019.
The entire project to upgrade nine miles of the A6 between Randalstown and Castledawson is due to be completed in early 2021.
It will cost £189m.
"The A6 is a strategically important route, as it connects the north west to Belfast and beyond," said Ms Mallon.
"The construction of this flagship scheme will improve connectivity, contribute to the economic development of the area and bring long term benefits to road users and local communities."
The minister added the new road will "improve road safety" and "regional balance".
Work is under way on a major new road between Londonderry and Dungiven, at the other end of the A6.
Starting at the village of Drumahoe, the 15-mile section of the dual carriageway scheme will include a bypass around Dungiven.
The upgrade, which is expected to be completed by 2023, will cost £230m, according to the Department for Infrastructure.