Coronavirus: PSNI to extend its use of spit hoods
- Published
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said it will "issue all operational police officers with spit and bite guards as a temporary measure for the duration of the pandemic".
The NI Policing Board had recommended that the PSNI phase out their use by the end of this year.
In March, it was announced that the PSNI would would begin using the guards to protect officers in public.
The PSNI says "an enhanced roll-out" will commence on 18 December.
Made of mesh and plastic, the hoods can be placed over the head of an individual to prevent them coughing on, or spitting and biting officers.
Amnesty International in Northern Ireland has previously cautioned against their use, claiming the guards could restrict breathing.
'Reassurance'
In a statement on Monday, the PSNI said that following their introduction in March, a working group had been established to "examine the evidence of their impact and use within the organisation".
It said they had "provided a high degree of reassurance to officers and staff".
PSNI Ass Ch Con Jonathan Roberts said the PSNI had conducted its own research into spitting and biting incidents involving staff.
He said this had "shown the psychological impact on our police officers and police staff following a spitting and biting assault".
He added: "An enhanced roll-out which will commence on 18th December fulfils the chief constable's obligations under Health and Safety legislation which requires him to provide safe systems of work for all employees."
He said the PSNI had amended its policy on their use to "strengthen the message about the use of the guard on children over 10 and on vulnerable people".
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne will review the decision to issue spit and bite guards on a monthly basis.
The guards have been used 70 times since their introduction on 16 March.
Ass Ch Con Roberts confirmed that to date the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) has not received any complaints from members of the public relating to the use of spit and bite guards.
"The vast majority of police services in England, Scotland and Wales have been using spit and bite guards for some years," he said.
"Since the introduction of spit and bite guards in March we have engaged with our key stakeholders and will be conducting a full Equality Impact Assessment into the general issue of spit and bite guards in a non-Covid environment."