QUB: Minister hails 'game changer' rapid testing
A rapid Covid-19 testing programme underway at Queen's University will turn around results within an hour.
The Health Minister, Robin Swann, has described the initiative as "a game-changer".
The university is the first place in Northern Ireland to conduct asymptomatic testing using new devices on a large scale.
Universities have been identified as crucial settings for new testing interventions.
In the short-term, the programme is aimed at giving "confidence" to students returning home for Christmas.
Speaking at the university on Monday Mr Swann said: "I welcome Queen's University's participation in this NTI (new testing intervention), which will help us to understand how asymptomatic testing can be implemented and extended more widely in the future, to other parts of Northern Ireland."
"Providing support to students and their families in the coming weeks is also a very welcome aspect of this NTI."
Meanwhile speaking in the assembly later on Monday Mr Swann called on politicians to show "unity" and to bring an end to "party political point scoring".
'Make a difference'
He said the division of recent weeks had "not seen devolution at its best".
He added the executive needs to "put the last few weeks behind it" and added leaking executive discussions to the media was unhelpful.
He told MLAs that the new regulations which come into force this week will "make a difference".
He said the possibility of mass testing which has been carried out in Liverpool was "an exciting development" but he warned it was "not a panacea".
Looking ahead he said there were "grounds for optimism" but he said it was up to the people of Northern Ireland to "hunker down" and play their part.