Urology: Public inquiry ordered into Aidan O'Brien
The health minister has ordered a statutory public inquiry in relation to "serious concerns" about the clinical practice of a hospital consultant.
Robin Swann said that hundreds of families had been contacted by his department as a result of a review into a urology consultant, Mr Aidan O'Brien.
Over 1,000 patients' records have been recalled at the Southern Health Trust.
Mr Swann apologised to patients and their families for the "upset and distress caused".
In a statement to the assembly, Mr Swann said that the Southern Trust contacted his department on 31 July, "to report an early alert concerning the clinical practice of this consultant".
"The trust informed my department that on June 7th 2020 it became aware of potential concerns regarding delays of treatment of surgery patients who were under the care of the consultant urologist employed by the trust."
He added: "The trust became aware that two out of 10 patients listed for surgery under the care of this consultant were not on the hospital's patient administration system at that time.
"As a result of these potential patient safety concerns an initial look back exercise in relation to the consultant's work was conducted, to ascertain if there were other areas of potential concern."
Robin Swann told the Assembly that, to date, 1,159 patients' records have initially been reviewed and 271 patients or families have been contacted by the trust.
Commenting on his decision to order a public inquiry, the health minister said: "I believe this is the best way to ensure that the full extent of the concerns are identified and for the patients and families affected to see these and all relevant issues are pursued in a transparent and independent way.
"My officials are preparing the way to get this inquiry up and running as soon as possible.
"This will take some time and I would expect that the respective families and patients will have the opportunity to influence the terms of reference of the inquiry."
'Disturbing'
Colm Gildernew, chairman of the Stormont health committee described the situation as "concerning" but welcomed the announcement of an inquiry.
DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said it would "no doubt cause concern for patients across the southern trust."
Separately, the minister also announced he was converting an independent inquiry into the neurology scandal involving Dr Michael Watt into a public inquiry.
Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw said: "The common factor in Muckamore, neurology, hyponatraemia and this are all clinical governance. How many times are we going to be brought to this chamber as MLAs to discuss breakdowns in clinical governance. Are you going to look at a more health and social care wide process to improve this?
Mr Swann replied: "It doesn't bring me any pleasure coming forward to make these statements in fact it distresses me, it upsets me that we find ourselves in the position that we do have to make them."
The minister said he hoped the inquiries would get to the "root cause" of the problems.
Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd described the minister's announcements as probably one of the most disturbing he had heard. He said there was a problem within the "culture" of the health service.
"Our consultants have too much power," said Mr O'Dowd. "And when someone has too much power they are not held to account.
"Would the minister agree with me that until that culture changes and that power relationship between the trusts and consultants then we are going to come back here to another inquiry into a different consultant at some stage.
Robin Swann said he "unfortunately recognised" what Mr O'Dowd had said.
