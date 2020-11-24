Holyland: Two arrested over south Belfast street party
Two men have been arrested in connection with a large gathering in the Holyland area of south Belfast.
Officers were called to Agincourt Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday over reports of a large party.
Police said officers were verbally abused and had bottles thrown at them and a man, 18, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.
Both men have since been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
Police also issued six COV4 and three COV2 tickets at a separate house party in the area.
COV4 notices carry a minimum fine of £200 which replaced the previous £60 penalty notice from 12 November.
A prohibition notice on commercial premises or private gatherings is issued in the form of a COV2 ticket, with police describing it as a warning against continuing to breach regulations.
SDLP MP for South Belfast Claire Hanna described the street party as "absolute madness" and "pig ignorant" in a tweet.
There have been several instances of gatherings in the Holyland area during the pandemic that have been against the Covid-19 regulations.