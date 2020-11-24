Coronavirus: Three NI households allowed to meet over Christmas
- Published
People from three households in Northern Ireland will be allowed to meet indoors for five days over the Christmas period, the first and deputy first ministers have said.
The decision will apply to all four devolved nations.
Three households will be allowed to bubble from the 23 to 27 December.
NI is due to begin a two-week lockdown from this Friday until 11 December, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus before Christmas.
First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the announcement and said she hoped it would give people space to plan over the holiday period.
She added that it was difficult to "balance" Christmas festivities with managing the spread of the virus.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill described Tuesday's announcement as a "message of hope", but urged people to be responsible, safe and mindful of healthcare workers.
"There is a risk associated with allowing people to come together," she said.
Each Christmas bubble will be allowed to meet at home, at a place of worship or in an outdoor public space.
It will also mean families can travel from one part of the UK to another without any sanctions.
'Common approach'
But the four governments have said existing, more restrictive rules on hospitality and meeting in other venues will be maintained over the Christmas season.
The Stormont Executive will meet on Thursday to consider the Christmas arrangements in more detail.
It is understood people travelling to and from Northern Ireland could be permitted an additional day either side (22 or 28 December) for travel.
Politicians like announcing good news, which might explain why we got our first joint press appearance of Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill since tensions between their two parties erupted several weeks ago.
The announcement will come as a relief to many, but the relaxation is not designed to be a blank cheque.
Ministers are relying on public buy-in and compliance with these festive rules.
There are still plenty of questions about how this will work - the executive will have to address those when it meets on Thursday.
Some people will likely already have booked their flight or boat home to Northern Ireland for Christmas, probably not within the 22-28 December travel window being mooted.
Then there's the added complexity of choosing who makes a bubble and the worry of having to cut out some family or friends, at a time which is traditionally all about coming together.
The first minister said she recognised many people were looking forward to Christmas "get-togethers" as it had been a difficult year due to the pandemic.
"We hope that this clarity from ourselves today will give people that space to do a little bit of planning," added Mrs Foster.
The Republic of Ireland is due to set out its plans for socialising and travel over Christmas later this week.
Ms O'Neill said the executive also wanted to look to the Irish government for a "common approach" to managing the situation together.
"It's important to be honest - in a pandemic there's so little to be certain about but it's our intention to allow families to have some space over Christmas," she added.
How will the Christmas bubbles work?
When a Christmas bubble is formed it must remain fixed and must not be changed; households within it have to be exclusive.
People can gather in private homes and overnight stays will be permitted.
People sharing a bubble can also meet up in places of worship or in an outdoor public space.
But people will not be allowed to meet with their Christmas bubble in hospitality settings or other entertainment venues.
You can meet people outside your bubbles, but this must be done in line with existing regulations.
At present, six people from two households can meet in a private back garden, while no more than 15 people can gather in a public space.
What counts as a support bubble?
A support bubble counts as one household - so for this Christmas period this bubble can join with two other households.
Those households can be any size.
The executive has already said this will not be a normal Christmas, and recognises that that the arrangements will not work for everyone.
But the first and deputy first ministers said they presented an opportunity to allow people in Northern Ireland to have some more contacts with family and friends over the Christmas season.