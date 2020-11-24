Coronavirus: NI hospitality cannot close 'indefinitely'
- Published
The hospitality industry in Northern Ireland could reopen before Christmas, the chief medical officer has said.
However, Dr Michael McBride said it would only be possible with adherence to the current and upcoming restrictions.
Dr McBride called for people to stick to the regulations being introduced for two weeks from Friday 27 November.
He also said with promising vaccine developments, "we are hopefully at the beginning of the end of this".
Northern Ireland's top medical official was speaking on BBC News NI's Coronavirus Catch-up.
When asked about hospitality, a sector that has been impacted heavily by restrictions, Dr McBride said it was possible there could be some positive news around reopening.
"If we all work hard and we all make the most of the two weeks of wider restrictions, then I think that's a realistic possibility," he said.
"We cannot keep the hospitality sector closed indefinitely.
"It is just not sustainable for us to do so and we know the huge impact that's having, not just in terms of from an economic viewpoint, but actually in stress and anxiety levels of those working in the sector."
He also said gyms were closing for two weeks because data had shown "some sizeable outbreaks associated with gyms" despite protective measures being in place.
However, he also said that there was hope on the horizon with the news of coronavirus vaccine developments.
He revealed extensive planning has already been undertaken for the eventual distribution of a vaccine, if one or more are approved.
Dr McBride confirmed that they would seek support from all sectors, including logistical help from the army, but that that would not entail "boots on the ground".
Vaccine volunteers
"We have peer vaccinators within our trusts, we have recruited a cadre of volunteers, those who wish to do the online training and become vaccinators," he said.
"We have retired doctors, dentists, nurses, a range of other individuals who have volunteered, last we looked we had 600 volunteers in the 72 hours since we out up the online web address for people to volunteer.
"Four hundred or so of those have already been accepted and have gone through the first phase of the training, so we have a very well co-ordinated and thoughtful planned approach to the rollout of this vaccine."
The chief medical officer expects that some of those vaccine doses, if approved, may arrive and be administered before Christmas.
"We will not however, see the vaccine begin to have a significant impact in terms of reduced need for some of the restrictions until, I would have thought, the springtime," he said.
"It's only then we will have sufficient numbers of the vulnerable people isolated that we can begin then to ensure the pressures on our health service are reduced and also the risk to those people who are most at risk is reduced.
"I think we are hopefully at the beginning of the end of this, by the summer we will be in a very, very different place.
"But it is crucially dependent on that vaccine being approved, crucially dependent on the supply of the vaccine but most importantly of all, it's important that we all take up the offer of the vaccine when it's made available to us."