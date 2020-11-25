Coleraine shooting: Police examine links to October shooting
- Published
Police investigating the shooting of a man in Coleraine on Tuesday are investigating possible links to a separate gun attack on a woman in the town last month.
At about 22:30 GMT on Tuesday, a man in his 30s heard a knock at his front door in the Churchlands Road area.
Two shots were fired through the door and struck him.
PSNI Superintendent Ian Magee said police are looking at possible links to another shooting in early October.
On 5 October a 61-year woman sustained a wound to her head at Bushmills Road, Coleraine, after shots were fired at the front and rear of her home.
"We are examining a few options and we are looking at it in relation to other incidents that have happened in the Coleraine area," Supt McGee told BBC Radio Foyle.
He said officers were examining links to last month's shooting "in great detail".
On Monday, two men both aged 43, were arrested in Coleraine on Monday over the October shooting.
Supt McGee said the latest incident on Tuesday was "another horrible attack, a totally reckless shooting".
"We have people coming under the cover of darkness, in the shadows of the night, criminals coming and shooting into people's houses," he said.
"As a result of that we have people in a residential area, families, older people, and they are rightly shocked and frightened about what has happened".
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
"I can't do this on my own. I need information to come in from the community to help me to rid it of this scourge," Supt McGee added.
The Northern Health and Social care Trust confirmed on Wednesday that the man shot on Tuesday was in a "stable condition" in the Causeway Hospital.
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned the shooting and said "there is no place for guns on our streets or actions like this".
"These actions should stop immediately and those responsible should get off the backs of the community," she said.