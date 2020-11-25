Edwin Poots refuses to comment further on email
Stormont minister Edwin Poots has refused to comment on why he sent an email criticising the Department of Health's response to Covid-19.
The agriculture minister replied "no comment" when asked about it at an event in the Mournes in County Down.
Speaking on Wednesday he also said the email was "self-explanatory".
In the email, Mr Poots said the "failure" of the health department's response would "inevitably lead to the failure of the economy".
The original email was sent by a member of public to MLAs criticising the government for the "devastating effect" the tougher restrictions will have.
In a reply to all, Mr Poots agreed, saying the majority of the Executive see things differently.
'No comment'
During the event on Wednesday morning, the DUP minister said the quicker the vaccine and mass testing could be rolled out, the sooner lockdowns could end.
Asked whether he was on board with the latest restrictions, he said he did not have any choice.
He added: "The Executive has made a decision and we all will abide by that decision."
He said spread in households contributed significantly to the incidence of the disease and needed to be "clamped down on".
When asked about the Christmas bubbling plan he raised concerns.
He said: "I don't think there's any alternative - people want to have Christmas. They have had an awful year and they need some respite from Covid-19, albeit there will be problems arise from that and there'll be a greater level of spread as a consequence of it.
"I've absolutely no doubt the R-rate will rise in the two weeks before Christmas and over the Christmas period and there'll be a consequence thereafter. That goes without saying."
'A little simplistic'
Two weeks of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions will take force across NI from Friday.
Mr Poots, who is a former Stormont health minister, was criticised by other parties for the contents of his email.
Ulster Unionist health spokesman Alan Chambers MLA said Mr Poots' comments showed "how detached from reality he is".
Mr Poots' party colleague, the South Antrim MLA Pam Cameron, who is DUP deputy chair of the health committee, had previously described Mr Poots' reasoning as "a little simplistic".
Stormont sources said the minister, who has previously spoken out against imposing tighter lockdown measures, said it was illogical to close non-essential retail as it could severely damage the high street.
It is believed Mr Poots did not ask for the measures to be put to a vote by the executive and said he would accept whatever measures were agreed by the executive.