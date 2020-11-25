NI to get extra £920m after Spending Review
Northern Ireland will get an extra £920m for public services next year as a result of the Spending Review, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.
The Treasury said £540m of that is in relation to pandemic spending and £380m is for core departmental spending.
However, the Treasury figures show that total departmental spending will fall slightly from 2020/21 to 2021/22.
That is because Stormont's budget has been boosted in recent years by one-off payments.
They related to the deal which restored devolution and the DUP's deal with the Conservatives in 2017.
DUP Treasury Spokesperson Sammy Wilson called for the Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy to enter "immediate discussions" with his executive colleagues about next year's budget.
Mr Wilson said it was important that departments, public bodies, businesses and the public need "certainty about the impact of spending plans".
Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said the "economic emergency" caused by Covid-19 has only just begun.
He said the UK economy is expected to shrink by 11.3% this year and not return to its pre-crisis size until the end of 2022 and government borrowing will rise to its highest outside of wartime to deal with the economic impact.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described the Spending Review announcement as "bleak".
The Foyle MP said: "There is very little in this spending review that will provide comfort to people or businesses in Northern Ireland preparing for the worst kind of Brexit settlement in a few weeks.
"Whether it's car dealers unsure of the scale of the tax increase they'll be compelled to pay or supply chain operators still waiting on clarification on transport and logistics rules, we are facing a series of crises that need to be resolved."