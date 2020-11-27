PSNI reported 1,234 driving offences during Road Safety Week
There were 1,234 road traffic offences detected by police officers in NI during Road Safety Week in 2020, according to preliminary figures.
The figures, gathered by the PSNI and Road Safety Partnership, are from 16-22 November.
Road Safety Week is a UK-wide road event to boost awareness around dangerous driving. This year's theme was 'No Need to Speed'.
Speeding was the single most detected offence, with 895 incidents reported.
Two people were also killed in road crashes during the week.
The PSNI also found one motorist travelled over 70mph on a residential road which had a 30mph speed limit.
Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said he was "appalled at some of the incidents" officers had reported.
He said that "while a road death at any time of year is devastating, that a family and community is now learning to cope with such a loss as we approach the festive season is incredibly sad".
'Completely unecessary risks'
ACC Roberts also welcomed the "high level of enforcement carried out by colleagues across the country" during the week.
He added: "Far too many people are taking dangerous and completely unnecessary risks, putting themselves and other completely innocent road users at risk.
"The driving offences we continue to detect have the potential to cause the most serious collisions, which put more pressure on our already busy emergency departments.
"Police will continue to robustly enforce the law to make our roads safer, but everyone shares the responsibility to prevent deaths and injuries."
The other offences reported by officers during Road Safety Week included:
- 62 incidents of driving without insurance
- 51 mobile phone offences
- 39 drink or drug driving offences
- 29 incidents relating to the condition and use of the vehicle
- 23 dangerous driving offences
- 21 driving licence offences
- 18 incidents in which someone failed to stop, remain or report a collision