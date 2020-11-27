Police appeal for pet tortoise stolen in Strangford break-in
- Published
A pet tortoise has been stolen during a break-in at a house in County Down.
The animal, named Raffy, was reportedly taken from the property in Elliots Place by a "masked intruder" early on Thursday morning.
Police are investigating after the occupant of the house woke to find a man, believed to be armed with a knife, in his house.
When confronted he fled, snatching a number of items including the occupant's pet, a Horsfield's tortoise.
Specialist knowledge
PSNI Det Sgt Ritchie said: "A number of items stolen from the property were recovered a short distance away.
"However, the medals and the householder's pet tortoise remain missing. The victim is understandably upset and concerned that the tortoise, which requires specialist knowledge and care, may come to harm.
"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to get in touch with us. I would also ask that anyone who comes across the tortoise, or the medals reported stolen, to call us on 101."