Coronavirus: Menarys to close three stores due to pandemic
Department store Menarys has said it will have to close three branches as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
It operates 20 stores across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Inside Business, managing director Stephen McCammon said there would be job losses.
"We are a business trading for 98 years and never in our history has there been anything quite like this," Mr McCammon said.
"It's been a very sad year and we've recently just entered consultation with staff in three branches which will regrettably have to close in the New Year because of Covid."
Mr McCammon did not confirm which stores would be affected.
"These guys in our teams are extended family and I can't stress how difficult and how sad the year has been," he said.
"There will be quite a number of job losses as a result of that.
"We made this very clear to the executive whenever we were excluded from the multiple retail grant earlier on in the pandemic that that would come at the cost of jobs."
The company said more than 50% of its business in Northern Ireland is closed as a result of current restrictions.
"These two weeks are very significant to us. Based on performance today we will probably take something like 20%, that's a decline of 80%, of what we would normally take," Mr McCammon said.
"The critical thing for now is getting through December with as much trade as we can manage."