Brexit: UK and Irish leaders agree to 'prioritise' GFA in talks
- Published
The prime minister and the taoiseach (Irish PM) have "reaffirmed the need to prioritise the Good Friday Agreement" in Brexit talks, Downing St has said.
Boris Johnson spoke to Micheál Martin by phone on Friday evening and the two leaders discussed the UK-EU trade deal talks as well the coronavirus pandemic.
Downing St said Mr Johnson "underlined his commitment to reaching a deal that respects the sovereignty of the UK".
It also said the pair reaffirmed their commitment to avoiding a hard border.
The deadline for the UK and EU to reach a post-Brexit trade deal is fast approaching, as the Brexit transition period runs out on 31 December 2020.
Concerns about possible goods checks along the Irish land border and a new trade border in the Irish Sea have dominated much of the negotiations.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier travelled to London this weekend for further talks, saying he would work with "patience and determination" to reach an agreement,
His UK counterpart Lord David Frost insisted a deal "is still possible" even at this late stage in the negotiations.
Lord Frost added that any trade deal with the EU must "fully respect UK sovereignty".
"That includes: controlling our borders; deciding ourselves on a robust and principled subsidy control system; and controlling our fishing waters," he tweeted.
As well as discussing Brexit during Friday's phone call, Downing St said Mr Johnson and Mr Martin also "updated one another on their respective efforts to tackle coronavirus and the steps they have taken to ensure people in the UK and Ireland can enjoy Christmas as safely as possible.