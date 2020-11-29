Londonderry: Van set on fire in 'reckless' pipe bomb explosion
A pipe bomb has detonated in Londonderry, setting a vehicle on fire in what police have described as a "reckless attack".
Police were called to Knockwellan Park in the Waterside area just before 22:00 GMT on Saturday after a report that a white transit van was in flames.
On arrival, "it became clear that the cause of the fire had been the detonation of a pipe bomb type device," said PSNI Det Sgt Richard Donnell.
There were no reports of any injuries.
However, parts of the device remained at the scene after the fire so the area was cordoned off and Army Technical Officers (ATO) were deployed to make it safe.
The ATO recovered the remnants of the device and took them away further forensic examination.
The operation continued until 02:00 GMT on Sunday.
"This was a reckless attack carried out in a residential area with no consideration given as to who this device could have injured or killed," said Det Sgt Donnell.
He said those responsible were "a danger to us all" and he appealed anyone with information about the incident to contact police.