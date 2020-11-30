Covid-19 vaccines 'could be rolled out by mid-December' in NI
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
The roll out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme could begin by mid-December, BBC News NI understands.
It is widely anticipated that the regulatory body will approve two vaccines this week, which will allow plans to become official.
A digital booking system for healthcare workers is also being set up.
Timings will be critical as people receiving their vaccine will have to socially distance and be monitored for 15 minutes afterwards.
This is to ensure there are no physical reactions.
Undoubtedly there remains a raft of unknowns about the vaccines rollout but BBC News NI understands that health officials are using mid-December as a working date in their attempts to pull plans together.
Once the regulatory medicines body, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), gives the vaccines the go-ahead - a move widely anticipated to happen this week - plans around accepting, storing and delivering them will be firmed up.
It is thought Oxford's AstraZenica vaccine - the more easily stored of the two - will be used by GPs to vaccinate those aged 80 and over, while Pfizer's vaccine will be rolled out among healthcare staff and residents of care homes.
It requires much tighter controls around storage and, while healthcare staff will be required to attend the likes of leisure centres to be vaccinated, it is thought that visiting pods in care homes could be used to vaccinate residents.
By starting vaccinations mid-December, the required three-week gap means the second boost will be delivered around the first week of 2021.
In order to roll out the programme, a lot more vaccinators are required.
They will be able to administer the vaccine and may come out of medical retirement to boost numbers. A background in healthcare, however, is not thought to be required.
It has also emerged that several doctors in Northern Ireland have taken part in the Oxford vaccine trial.