Randalstown: Boy, 14, suffers facial injuries in attack
- Published
A 14-year-old boy is being treated in hospital for serious facial injuries after being attacked by a number of men, police have said.
A 17-year-old boy also sustained minor injuries in the incident in Randalstown, County Antrim.
It happened in Neillsbrook Park at about 21:30 GMT on Saturday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) appealed for information and urged anyone who saw a group of men in the town to contact police.