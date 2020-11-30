Coronavirus Catch-up: Send in your questions
- Published
On Tuesday night's Coronavirus Catch-up, BBC News NI's health reporter Louise Cullen joins Jordan Kenny to discuss the latest developments and answer your questions.
So what do you want to know? Get in touch with us using the form below.
Watch Coronavirus Catch-up live on Tuesday night at 19:00 GMT here on the BBC News NI website, the BBC iPlayer or the BBC News NI Facebook page.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.