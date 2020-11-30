Enniskillen: Pair deny 'botched circumcision' charges
- Published
A man and woman have denied two charges of child cruelty following an alleged botched circumcision in Enniskillen.
A detective said she could connect them to the charges during a hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court.
They are accused of wilfully neglecting two children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health on 4 November 2020.
No details of the defendants can be reported to protect the identity of the children.
Their solicitor told the County Fermanagh court that they denied the offences and had provided a full account during police interview.
The prosecution said that they were still waiting to receive medical evidence.
The district judge adjourned the case for an update on 11 January 2021.