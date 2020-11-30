BBC News

PSNI seize £2000 worth of alcohol in Falls Road raid

Police have seized more than £2000 worth of alcohol from a west Belfast property after reports it was being sold illegally.

Officers took possession of a "substantial quantity" of alcohol and two vans from a commercial address on the Falls Road.

A man was also cautioned in relation to selling liquor without a licence.

Police said community leaders had raised concerns about illegal alcohol sales in the area.

PSNI Inspector Andrew McConville added: "The Court West Neighbourhood Policing Team obtained a warrant and carried out the search, locating two vans loaded with cases of beer, wine, cider and vodka worth over £2,000, which we suspect was being sold locally illegally.

"As officers worked to remove the two vehicles, a crowd of young people gathered and began shouting abuse, throwing a number of items at officers.

"While thankfully, there were no injuries or property damaged, this is the type of behaviour far too many west Belfast residents experience on a regular basis.

"Police regularly respond to incidents involving noisy parties, drinking in public spaces and anti-social behaviour, and often seize alcohol from young people who are under 18 years-of-age, who are clearly obtaining alcohol illegally."

He appealed to anyone concerned about the illegal sale of alcohol to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland directly on 101 or submit a non-emergency reporting form.

