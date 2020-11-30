Bird flu prevention zone set to come in at midnight
Biosecurity rules have been tightened in Northern Ireland in an attempt to stop an outbreak of bird flu in commercial flocks.
It follows five incidents in Britain, including one in North Yorkshire where 10,000 turkeys had to be culled.
Five wild birds have tested positive in Northern Ireland and a further three in the Republic of Ireland.
Now officials have announced that an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone will take effect from midnight.
It brings Northern Ireland into line with the rest of Great Britain.
The poultry industry is big business in NI.
More than 5000 workers are directly employed in it and it is worth an estimated £900m a year to the local economy.
The new prevention zone makes it mandatory for bird keepers to adhere to the tighter rules, whether they be owners of small hobby flocks or larger commercial ones.
The risk to human health from bird flu is low, as is the food safety risk from poultry products.
But if the disease got into commercial flocks it could have major economic consequences, including restrictions on some trade and culling of affected flocks.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said it was evident that the disease was now circulating here.
"This is a necessary precautionary step that requires all bird keepers to take appropriate action to review and enhance the measures to protect their birds from this highly infectious disease."
Flock owners must review their biosecurity and ensure that as far as possible wild birds are kept separate from captive ones.
This includes arrangements to ensure that wild birds can't access their feed or water.
Chief Vet Robert Huey said there was no requirement as yet for birds to be housed, but it would be kept under review.