Pat Finucane: No public inquiry into Belfast lawyer's murder
- Published
A public inquiry into state collusion in the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane will not take place at this time, the British government has said.
Mr Finucane was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries from the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in February 1989.
His family had fought a long campaign, involving numerous legal actions, in a bid to have London fulfil a commitment given 20 years ago to hold an inquiry.
Several examinations of the case found state forces colluded in his murder.
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said he had taken the decision due to other investigative processes needing to run their course.
He discussed the outcome with Mr Finucane's family at 16:00 GMT, shortly before outlining the details in the House of Commons.
"I am not taking the possibility of a public inquiry off the table at this stage, but it is important we allow ongoing PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) and Police Ombudsman processes to move forward," he said.
But Mr Finucane's widow Geraldine said the government's decision "makes a mockery" of previous rulings.
"The proposal falls so far short of what it required in this case that it beggars belief," she said in a statement on Monday.
"It makes a mockery of the decision by the UK Supreme Court and the forthright comments of Belfast High Court. It is yet another insult added to a deep and lasting injury."
The government had been forced into taking a decision by two legal actions - one involving the UK Supreme Court in February last year.
The Supreme Court found there had never been an adequate investigation into the murder, but stopped short of directing a public inquiry, ruling it was entirely a matter for the government.
Further government information including details that were not presented during the Supreme Court case have now been published, said Mr Lewis.
Mr Lewis said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also intends to begin a review process into the murder of Mr Finucane early next year.
He said this was an important development and a factor in determining the next steps in the case.
A public inquiry had been supported by the Irish government, Labour and four Northern Ireland political parties - Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance and the Green Party.
In his role as a defence solicitor, Mr Finucane had represented both loyalists and republicans, including prominent members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA).
The claim made by his killers, that he was a member of the IRA himself, was rejected by the police and strongly denied by his family.
The 39-year-old was shot 14 times by two gunmen who burst into his north Belfast home during a family dinner in February 1989.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.