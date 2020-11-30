Pat Finucane: Politicians react to public inquiry decision
Politicians have reacted to the government's decision not to initiate a public inquiry into state collusion in the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said he had taken the decision due to other review processes needing to run their course.
He said he understood the disappointment of the Finucane family but explained his decision was based on what is in the public interest and to allow "proper due process".
'Onus on the state'
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney
The Irish government was "disappointed" the opportunity was not taken to establish an inquiry without further delay but noted the secretary of state has not ruled out holding an inquiry, Mr Coveney said.
"There is an undeniable onus on the state to do everything possible to restore public confidence through a process that fully meets relevant international standards and obligations of effectiveness, independence and transparency," he said.
Mr Coveney said he had "made clear that it remains the position of the government that only through a full and independent public inquiry will a satisfactory resolution to this case be found".
"We will study the detail of the announcement by the secretary of state in full.
"We will also ask to meet again with the Finucane family to hear their perspective and concerns. We will then be engaging further with the UK Government on this case."
'Painful setback'
Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh
Louise Haigh said the decision was a "painful setback to the Finucane family" who "just want the truth".
'Determined to hide story'
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Mary Lou McDonald said only a full inquiry "can get to the truth".
'Holistic approach'
DUP MP and Commons Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
Jeffrey Donaldson said he welcomed the decision by the Secretary of State and also condemned Mr Finucane's murder.
"What we really need is not some special attention to any one case, but a holistic approach to legacy that enables all innocent victims to have access to truth and justice", he said.
'Poor decision'
Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry
Stephen Farry said it was "a very poor decision".
"The Finucane case in particular raises serious questions regarding the rule of law, actions of the state and accountability," he said.
'Disgrace'
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood
Colum Eastwood said he "absolutely did not thank" the secretary of state for his statement, which he described as a "disgrace".
He said he had "failed miserably" to do right by the Finucane family.
'Welcomed'
TUV leader Jim Allister
Jim Allister said the announcement was to be "welcomed".
"My thoughts are with the countless victims who don't have hours of broadcast media time and acres of newsprint devoted to their loved ones," he said.