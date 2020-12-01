Historical institutional abuse: Support for survivors announced
Support measures for survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland have been announced.
The dedicated measures will be delivered by the Victims and Survivors Service (VSS).
They will include health and wellbeing caseworkers, talking therapies, welfare support and drop-in and social support.
First Minister Arlene Foster said it marked "a further step in the implementation of the Hart recommendations".
Sir Anthony Hart was the retired judge who chaired the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIA) which studied allegations of abuse in 22 homes and other residential institutions between 1922 to 1995.
Chief executive of the VSS Margaret Bateson said: "We welcome the launch of this much needed service for survivors of HIA.
"Over the last number of months, we have had the privilege to engage with survivors of HIA to ensure that this service has been co-designed and led by them.
"We will continue to listen, learn and adapt as these services are rolled out.
"Our dedicated HIA staff in VSS will work with our community partner to ensure survivors are supported, empowered and get access to the health and wellbeing support and services that they need.
"The range of support and services available will include psychological therapies, personal and professional development, complementary therapies, health and wellbeing caseworker support, welfare support, outreach and befriending, disability aids and management of persistent pain."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "We cannot undo the wrongs of the past, but we will do what we can to address the impact of that damage."
The VSS will also work with the new commissioner for survivors of institutional abuse (COSICA) and the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) redress board.