Sectarian harassment: Hugo Elliott settles NIHE case for £12.5K
- Published
A plasterer who complained that he suffered "frightening" sectarian harassment at work has settled a case against his employer for £12,500.
Hugo Elliott works for the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
The 57-year-old Catholic alleged he had suffered five years of abuse including sectarian insults, pranks and "very intimidating behaviour".
The NIHE expressed "regret" and settled the case without admitting liability.
The Equality Commission, which assisted Mr Elliott to take his case against NIHE, said the settlement should be a "wake-up call" to all employers.
Mr Elliott began working for NIHE in 2013 and claimed that almost from the start of his job, he suffered sectarian abuse from a "very small minority" in his workplace.
'Total humiliation'
He told the commission that Catholics were referred to by a number of derogatory and offensive terms by some people at the NIHE's Direct Labour Organisation in Coleraine.
In July 2018, Mr Elliot received a message on his phone which read: "Happy King Billy's Day."
On another occasion, his work van was draped with a Union flag and the plasterer was told he had to remove the flag himself.
"At times it was humiliating... at times it was frightening," Mr Elliot said.
"At night, you could hardly sleep, thinking about going down there in the morning. What's the next prank going to be played on you?
"Just total humiliation."
He complained to his employers about the behaviour, but believing that his grievance was not properly dealt with, he then sought help from the Equality Commission.
Its Chief Commissioner Geraldine McGahey told BBC News NI he had suffered "horrendous sectarian harassment - something that no employee should actually put up with".
"He raised a number of grievances and concerns about the treatment he was getting, as did other visitors to the depot who witnessed it," she added.
"Unfortunately it took nine months before the Housing Executive was able to get round to completing an investigation into his complaints."
Mr Elliot said the abuse eventually affected his health and he was off work for several months in 2019.
"The whole experience wore me down. I know other colleagues were shocked by what they witnessed," he said.
"I just wanted to go to work and do my job. My religion has no bearing on my ability to be a plasterer and in the end the stress of it all made me ill".
In a statement, a spokesperson for NIHE said: "While the claim was settled on a compromise basis, without admission of liability, the Housing Executive has recognised there were issues around its handling of the complaint."
They added that NIHE "has expressed its regret to the employee involved".
"The Housing Executive does not tolerate harassment in the workplace of any kind and is currently reviewing the case."