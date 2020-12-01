Muckamore: Robin Swann asks families for say in public inquiry
The Health Minister has written to the families of patients of Muckamore Abbey Hospital inviting them to have their say in the public inquiry.
Robin Swann is asking them to take part in a series of engagement meetings run by the Patient Client Council next week.
In the letter Mr Swann said he wished to hear "directly from the families" affected.
Muckamore is currently the subject of a major police investigation.
"After consultation with the PCC, I have decided to host three meetings initially, in which you will have the opportunity to hear from me and my officials," Mr Swann's letter said.
"I want to hear directly from the families and carers to ensure your views are fully reflected upon before I take the important decisions I need to make regarding the inquiry."
In September, Mr Swann confirmed a statutory public inquiry would be held to examine allegations of physical and mental abuse of patients.
The Patient Client Council is acting as an independent public advocate in relation to the inquiry.
Muckamore provides facilities for adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs and is run by the Belfast Trust.
Allegations of abuse have been levelled at staff within the hospital and there are disciplinary hearings ongoing at trust level.
Police say they have identified 1,500 alleged crimes on one ward while reviewing thousands of hours of CCTV footage.
There have been 14 arrests in connection with the inquiries.
No-one has been charged.