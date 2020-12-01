BBC News

Covid-related death toll in NI passes 1,000

Published
A further 15 people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the Department of Health's recorded total to 1,011.

Seven of the deaths occurred within the current reporting period, with eight outside it.

A further 391 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

The department's daily toll is based on a positive test result having been recorded in the previous 28 days.

More to follow.

