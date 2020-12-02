Coronavirus: Rollout of Pfizer vaccine 'could begin in NI next week'
NI Health Minister Robin Swann has said the first vaccinations against Covid-19 could begin as soon as next week.
He welcomed a "hugely significant day" after the UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for widespread use.
The UK is the first country in the world to approve the vaccine.
The first vaccinations had been scheduled from 14 December but Mr Swann said this could now "come forward by a few days".
UK regulator, the MHRA, said the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for rollout.
It is thought Northern Ireland will receive about 1.5m doses, with 25,000 coming next week in the first stage.
"Our initial workforce that we want to target is those frontline workers who are at the highest risk of contracting Covid-19," Mr Swann said.
On Tuesday, Patricia Donnelly, who is heading up the vaccine rollout programme in Northern Ireland, said seven locations around Northern Ireland had been identified for trusts to use including in leisure centres and hospitals.
"We'll be working through the exact logistics of the dispatch of the vaccine now from Belgium across to the UK and how we get that distributed throughout our system," she said.
"It is an initial batch, it's not the full order so it would allow us to stress-test our systems to make sure when the full order does come online that they'll be in place to roll out that larger programme."
'Positive news'
First Minister Arlene Foster described the news as "an early Christmas present".
She paid tribute to the scientists involved and said she was "proud" the UK had become the first country to approve the vaccine.
Mrs Foster added her focus now was on managing the "logistical challenge" of delivering the vaccine.
It will be up to the executive's Covid-19 taskforce, led by new interim head of the civil service Jenny Pyper to manage the vaccination programme with recovery and compliance plans.
She urged everyone in NI to abide by the current public health guidelines but added that Wednesday's news would be a "relief" for many people.
'Game changer'
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she believed the executive as a whole is convinced the vaccine is a "game changer".
She said phase-one of the rollout in Northern Ireland would begin with priority groups, including the over-80s, care home residents and staff and health and social care workers.
She told BBC's Good Morning Ulster that she hoped there would be a "strong uptake" of it in the coming months.
Ms O'Neill added that she did not think making it mandatory for people to take the vaccine was the right approach.
"It's understandable if something is rushed through at break-neck speed people will have concerns but let's just put all the information out there," she said.
The deputy first minister said the executive had a responsibility to encourage people to get the vaccine, and said she looked forward to the day when ministers no longer had to take difficult decisions related to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Dr Alan Stout, chair of the British Medical Association's GPs group in Northern Ireland said the approval of the vaccine was "really good news", but that much hard work lay ahead.
"But it is a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel, there's still a huge amount of work to do and we still need to all be so, so careful in terms of following the rules, following the guidelines over the next coming weeks," he said.
The vaccine requres two separate injections a number of weeks apart.
This is news that we have been waiting on for months and months.
It marks the start of a very tricky process that will eventually get us back to hopefully some point of normality.
On Tuesday, we heard from Patricia Donnelly, who is heading up the vaccine roll-out programme in Northern Ireland.
She said as soon as the regulators give the Pfizer vaccine the go-ahead it is all systems go and Northern Ireland will start to vaccinate healthcare workers.
The process will then move on to vulnerable people in care homes.
It is an extremely difficult vaccine to store, to deliver and to roll out because it has to be kept at a certain temperature.
There are seven locations in Northern Ireland, including leisure centres and hospitals, where the vaccine programme could be admistered.
We have been told behind the scenes these plans have been put in place and it will be a mammoth process, it will be a public health operation like none seen before and hopefully one we don't ever see again.
The UK has already ordered 40m doses - enough to vaccinate 20m people, with two shots each.
The first doses are to arrive in the UK in the coming days.
It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.
The vaccine must be stored at around -70C and will be transported in special boxes, packed in dry ice. Once delivered, it can be kept for up to five days in a fridge.