Coronavirus vaccine: The plan for Northern Ireland

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been approved by the regulatory body, the MRHA for widespread use.

About 25,000 doses are set to arrive in Northern Ireland from next week and vaccinations could begin shortly after.

That is a few days ahead of schedule from the original estimate of 14 December.

But what does the vaccine's arrival mean and how will the rollout of the vaccination programmes work?

Who will be first to get it?

Interim guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) states the first people to get the vaccine should be residents in a care home for older adults and their carers.

They would be followed by those aged 80 and over as well as frontline health and social care workers.

The JCVI is a committee set up specifically for the purpose of deciding the order in which vaccines will be given.

The NI Department of Health has confirmed it will be following the JCVI's recommendations.

When will mass vaccination be available?

The first delivery of the vaccine coming to the UK contains 800,000 doses, with 25,000 for Northern Ireland.

It is expected that mass vaccination will only become available from the summer of 2021, according to previous comments from the health minister.

Robin Swann said there would be "no quick fix" and that it would be "many months before the vaccination programme is complete".

Mr Swann said "next summer would be the extent of their plans" when talking about a timeframe for widespread vaccinations.

Where can I get vaccinated?

Work has already been carried out on identifying and preparing vaccination centres, according to Patricia Donnelly, who is heading up the vaccine roll-out plan in Northern Ireland.

There are seven initial locations in Northern Ireland, including leisure centres and hospitals, where the vaccine programme could be administered.

What is the vaccine?

The vaccine has been produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and was the first to be approved for use in the UK.

It has reported 95% protection against Covid-19.

It is a new type called an mRNA vaccine that uses a tiny fragment of genetic code from the pandemic virus to teach the body how to fight Covid-19 and build immunity.

An mRNA vaccine has never been approved for use in humans before, although people have received them in clinical trials.

The vaccine, which is made in Belgium, must be stored at about -70C and will be transported in special boxes, packed in dry ice. Once delivered, it can be kept for up to five days in a fridge.

Patients are given two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart.

What about other Covid vaccines?

There are some other promising vaccines that could also be approved soon.

One from Moderna uses the same mRNA approach as the Pfizer vaccine and offers similar protection. The UK has pre-ordered 7m doses that could be ready by the spring.

The UK has ordered 100m doses of a different type of Covid vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca. That vaccine uses a harmless virus, altered to look a lot more like the virus that causes Covid-19.

Russia has been using another vaccine, called Sputnik, and the Chinese military has approved another one made by CanSino Biologics.

Both work in a similar way to the Oxford vaccine.

What are the side effects?

Some people have mild symptoms, such as muscle aches or a bit of a temperature, after being vaccinated.

This is not the disease itself, but the body's response to the vaccine.