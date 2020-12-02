Newry and Mourne: Council workers to strike after talks 'collapse'
- Published
Up to 1,000 staff at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) will strike on Thursday after talks "collapsed" over pay equality, unions have said.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, the four unions representing workers said the industrial dispute was "avoidable".
They said action could be averted if council management addressed concerns.
The strike action is expected for all services other than facilitating funerals and weddings.
The council previously said it has a "responsibility to spend public money in the most responsible manner possible".
The unions said progress had been made, but a long-running dispute over pay remained unresolved.
Unions Unite, GMB, Nipsa and Siptu said senior management had delayed dealing with the wages of lower paid workers since the merger of the two former councils, while benefiting from their own being raised.
The statement said staff were "just asking for some recognition of our members' contribution since the establishment of the new council".
Workers are expected to join socially-distanced picket lines at Monaghan Row Council Offices and Greenbank Council Depot in Newry, and Downshire Civic Centre and Strangford Road Depot in Downpatrick from 06:00 GMT Thursday.
In a previous statement on the dispute, the council said it was "focused on ensuring fairness for all its employees", but that it had a "responsibility to spend public money in the most responsible manner possible".
NMDDC is one of Northern Ireland's largest council areas with about 180,000 residents.
It includes Newry, Downpatrick, Crossmaglen, Newcastle, Warrenpoint, Saintfield and Ballynahinch.