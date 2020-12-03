Snow and ice in Northern Ireland ahead of weather warning
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Snow and ice has been recorded over high ground in Northern Ireland on Thursday after overnight temperatures fell close to freezing in most areas.
Arctic air has moved south over Ireland and the UK and will keep temperatures low until next week.
A further Met Office ice warning has been issued for counties Antrim, Londonderry and Tyrone on Thursday night.
Wintry showers can also be expected - mainly for high ground to the west.
However, some could fall on lower levels for a time.
Details of the warning, which comes into force from 17:00 GMT on Thursday until 10:00 on Friday, include a risk of travel disruption as well as possible injuries because of slips and falls.
Temperatures on Thursday night are expected to fall to freezing and below quite widely, with lows around -4C likely in some countryside areas.
Warnings for snow and ice have also been issued on Thursday across counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo by Irish weather service Met Éireann.
Although temperatures on Friday are forecast to increase by a few degrees, it is likely to feel much colder as a strong and bitterly cold wind comes in from the north.
Outbreaks of rain from the east will also be accompanied by some snow over the hills and mountains.
Gusts along the north coast on Friday are likely to reach in excess of 100km/h (60mph) in exposed areas.
Further warnings of strong winds along the west coast of Ireland on Friday have been issued by Met Éireann.