Darren McGurk: Karl Watson murder charge dropped
- Published
A County Londonderry man will no longer face trial accused of murdering his fiancée's half-brother, a court has heard.
The details emerged during a bail application by Karl Watson who was awaiting trial for the murder of Darren McGurk in Limavady on 21 March 2019.
Mr Watson, 34, formerly of Glenview Drive in the town, is further accused of perverting the course of justice.
He will now face a "lesser charge" in light of a pathology report.
Mr McGurk died three days after sustaining a head injury in an attack.
During a bail application at Belfast Crown Court, Mr Justice O'Hara said that as a result of a review into pathology evidence in the case, "it is likely there will be a reconsideration of the (murder) charge that the defendant faces''.
Crown counsel John Orr QC agreed and confirmed to the court: "There will be a lesser charge in light of the pathology report.''
Mr Corr told the court that after receiving a defence report from Prof Jack Crane, the case was reviewed by experts in pathology and neurology in consultation with the prosecution.
"In light of Prof Crane's report, it seems to us the (murder) charge as it stands can not stand," he said.
"We were anxious that the family of the deceased should be made aware of that and I am grateful to the defence that they said nothing about this because of the sensitives there is in this case before we had the opportunity to speak to them."
Mr Orr confirmed that the family had been notified.
He said he had not yet received instructions as to what the alternative charge would be.
Mr Justice O'Hara said that in light of the development in the case, he would grant the defendant bail of £500 with conditions.
The trial date was set for 11 January, 2021.