Covid-19: Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths in NI
Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by Northern Ireland's Department of Health, bringing its death toll to 1,050.
It also confirmed 419 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.
The department's latest statistics show there are currently 413 people in hospital in Northern Ireland with Covid-19.
Of those inpatients, 30 of them are in intensive care units and 24 on ventilators.
There are also 114 outbreaks of Covid-19 in care home across Northern Ireland.
Nearly 25,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Belfast on Friday.
The first people in line to receive it will be those involved in administering the injections - the vaccinators.
They will be followed by priority groups, a rolling programme which is likely to be care home residents and health care workers.
However, confirmation of the exact timetable is due to be announced this week.
Last week, Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann said his department is being guided on prioritisation by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
"It has identified care home residents and staff and health and social care workers as priority groups," he added.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first to be approved by medicine regulators, but other options are expected to become available soon.
Pending approval of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, GPs in Northern Ireland are planning to roll it out to their patients from 4 January.