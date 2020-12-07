Joe Graham: Tributes paid on death of 'longest marriage' husband
One of Northern Ireland's oldest residents, Joseph Graham, has died aged 102 after a long illness.
Mr Graham, who was known as Joe, lived with Nellie, his wife of 78 years, in their bungalow in Randalstown, County Antrim.
The childhood sweethearts were thought to be Northern Ireland's oldest married couple, having become inseparable ever since they met at school.
Their son, David, said his father was an "inspiration".
"He never complained about anything," David Graham told BBC News NI.
Joe Graham had been unwell for some time and his health had deteriorated over the past few weeks, said his son.
Nellie Graham had kept to her same routine throughout his illness, "doing all the cooking and washing right up until the end".
"With Covid restrictions, the numbers at the funeral will be small but he will be missed by a lot of people because he was so well known," added David.
Mr Graham was a member of the Orange Order for 82 years, which the Grand Lodge of Ireland said was a "remarkable milestone".
"Our condolences are extended to the entire family circle at this time," said the lodge in a statement.
'Our oldest Sky Blue'
Ballymena Football Club also paid tribute to Mr Graham, describing him as "our oldest Sky Blue".
The club said: "Joe, who was born 10 years before senior football existed in Ballymena, wanted a signed top for his hundredth birthday, and who were we to say no?
It paid tribute to "a life lived, an outstanding story and a remarkable couple.
"To Nellie and the wider family, we extend our deepest sympathies and prayers at this sad time."