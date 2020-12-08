Coronavirus: Further NI restrictions 'not ruled out'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has not ruled out the possibility that further Covid-19 restrictions could be needed in NI around Christmas.
A two-week lockdown is due to end at 23:59 GMT on Thursday.
Last week, First Minister Arlene Foster said no further measures would be imposed before Christmas.
But the Stormont executive was advised that if cases spike in the next few weeks, restrictions will be needed before the New Year.
Ms O'Neill said on Tuesday that she was a "realist" and that the executive could not provide "cast-iron guarantees" to the public about whether or not repeated interventions were needed.
"I hope we don't have to get to the point where we have to bring in more restrictions but we have to keep everything on the table," she added.
"We must keep everything under daily review, this will continue right through the Christmas period into the New Year."
Ms O'Neill welcomed the vaccination of the first person in Northern Ireland for Covid-19 as a "good news day".
Sister Joanna Sloan - who will head up the vaccine roll out in Belfast - received the jab just after 08:00 GMT at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
"The tide is starting to turn," said Ms O'Neill.
"It shows confidence and optimism about the way forward."