BBC News

Coronavirus: Extra £6.5m announced for 'most vulnerable' in NI

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPA
image captionCarál Ní Chuilín said the funding would be "directly targeted at the most vulnerable"

An extra £6.5m to "support those most severely impacted" by the pandemic has been announced by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín.

Ms Ní Chuilín said it would provide support as people "face the added financial and emotional pressures of Christmas and the New Year".

Programmes will be delivered in partnership with councils, health trusts and charities.

Ms Ní Chuilín said this would ensure support is "directed swiftly".

  • Charities 'to be offered extra £6.2m support'
  • Extra staff to cope with claims surge

"This additional funding will help provide access to food, access to support around period poverty and will help to keep people 'warm, well and connected' at a particularly difficult time of the year," she added.

"It will be directly targeted at the most vulnerable, including children and young people, carers, older people; people living with a disability and anyone who has lost income as a result of Covid-19.

"I am acutely aware of the detrimental impact the pandemic has had on people's emotional and physical wellbeing, so addressing loneliness and isolation, emotional wellbeing and financial hardship relating to household bills, is a key focus of this support."

Separately, on Wednesday, Ms Ní Chuilín announced a second phase of the Covid-19 Charities Fund.

The minister has urged charities to "start making application preparations" ahead of the opening of the £11.7m fund on 6 January 2021.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: Northern Ireland charities missing out on support funds

    Published
    26 November

  • Coronavirus: NI ministers agree lockdown financial support

    Published
    23 November

  • Coronavirus: Charities 'to be offered extra £6.2m support'

    Published
    12 November

  • Coronavirus: Almost 1,000 new staff to cope with claims surge

    Published
    16 October