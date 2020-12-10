Coronavirus: Extra £6.5m announced for 'most vulnerable' in NI
- Published
An extra £6.5m to "support those most severely impacted" by the pandemic has been announced by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín.
Ms Ní Chuilín said it would provide support as people "face the added financial and emotional pressures of Christmas and the New Year".
Programmes will be delivered in partnership with councils, health trusts and charities.
Ms Ní Chuilín said this would ensure support is "directed swiftly".
"This additional funding will help provide access to food, access to support around period poverty and will help to keep people 'warm, well and connected' at a particularly difficult time of the year," she added.
"It will be directly targeted at the most vulnerable, including children and young people, carers, older people; people living with a disability and anyone who has lost income as a result of Covid-19.
"I am acutely aware of the detrimental impact the pandemic has had on people's emotional and physical wellbeing, so addressing loneliness and isolation, emotional wellbeing and financial hardship relating to household bills, is a key focus of this support."
Separately, on Wednesday, Ms Ní Chuilín announced a second phase of the Covid-19 Charities Fund.
The minister has urged charities to "start making application preparations" ahead of the opening of the £11.7m fund on 6 January 2021.