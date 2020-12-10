Brexit: Further £400m for NI to deal with sea border issues
Northern Ireland is to receive a further £400m to deal with the effects of Brexit and the Irish Sea border.
The money will be used for things such as developing systems that will help supermarkets and small firms to manage the new trading arrangements.
The government said it will also be used to help businesses "seize trade and investment opportunities ahead".
The BBC understands it will also help a project aiming to digitise and streamline export health certificates.
This is the piece of administration central to the movement of food products across the Irish Sea.
From 1 January, NI will stay in the EU single market for goods.
But the rest of the UK will leave, so a proportion of food products arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain will need to be checked.
The extra £400m comes on top of £300m which has already been allocated for a system to help firms with GB-NI customs declarations.
'Medicine supply chain resilience'
According to the government, the new money will also be used to:
- Support initiatives to promote NI goods and services to export markets from GB and Ireland to the rest of the world
- Ensure resilience in medicine supply chains
- Promote NI's potential as a leader in innovative technology and invest in the skills of its people in areas such as cybersecurity, financial technology and green technology
- Invest in social development, strengthening social cohesion and building safer communities
- Support initiatives to enable children from different backgrounds to be educated together
- Improve the flow of goods and travel to and from GB and across Northern Ireland, boosting access to opportunities
'Unionism in strong place'
The Northern Ireland secretary, speaking on a visit to Wrightbus in Ballymena as the extra funding was announced, insisted that unionism is in a "strong place", despite NI unionist parties expressing concerns over the new Irish Sea border.
Brandon Lewis said: "Fostering economic growth and social cohesion is key to building a stable and prosperous future for Northern Ireland.
"This additional £400m will support Northern Ireland after the end of the transition period enabling NI businesses and its people to innovate and invest."
He rejected claims of unionist unease about the plans, and said unionism "has a lot to celebrate".
He said the NI protocol meant businesses would be in a "unique position" and able to trade in a way "no other country in the world will have the opportunity to do".
He added that the four nations' approach to Covid-19 had shown the strength of the UK, which he said the government was committed to ensuring would continue.
This will allow supermarkets to adapt their systems to deal with new Brexit controls required by the EU.
It is part of the agreement reached between the UK and EU on how the new Irish Sea border will operate.
The rules will apply whether or not the two sides can agree a trade deal.
The so-called "grace period" will initially be for three months, with six months guaranteed for chilled meat products.
On Thursday morning, the EU published contingency plans in case Brexit trade talks collapse without a deal.
The plans aim to ensure basic UK-EU air and road connectivity, as well as allowing the possibility of fishing access to each other's waters.
The UK and EU have also agreed, under the part of the original withdrawal deal that deals with Northern Ireland - known as the NI Protocol:
- A trusted trader scheme, which means all goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will not face any tariffs
- There will be no European Union embassy in Northern Ireland but Brussels officials will be permitted at border checks in the region once the transition period ends
- The supply of medicines from GB to Northern Ireland will also avoid disruption, with the industry granted a period of 12 months to adapt to the changes
DUP and Ulster Unionist politicians have clashed over what will happen with the NI Protocol.
On Thursday, UUP peer Lord Empey accused the DUP of agreeing to the Irish Sea border and said it had undermined the union.
But DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds insisted his party had opposed the protocol and said he would not take "lectures" from other unionists.
Brexit - The basics
- Brexit happened but rules didn't change at once: The UK left the European Union on 31 January 2020, but leaders needed time to negotiate a deal for life afterwards - they got 11 months.
- Talks are happening: The UK and the EU have until 31 December 2020 to agree a trade deal as well as other things, such as fishing rights.
- If there is no deal: Border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between the UK and the EU. But deal or no deal, we will still see changes.